Salt Lake City Council debates: District 7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – All week long from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, ABC4 will host a series of debates for the Salt Lake City Council District Elections.

These debates will cover real issues that affect Utahns, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in violent crime, the housing crisis, the rise in homelessness, and more.

On Monday, candidates running for Salt Lake City District 7 joined ABC4 Chief Political Correspondent Glen Mills to discuss how they plan to address these issues in their respective district.

To watch the full debate, click the two videos below:

Click below to watch part 1 of the debate

Click below to watch part 2 of the debate