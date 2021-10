Salt Lake City Council Debates: District 5

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – All week long from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, ABC4 will host a series of debates for the Salt Lake City Council District Elections.

These debates will cover real issues that affect Utahns, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in violent crime, the housing crisis, the rise in homelessness, and more.

On Thursday, candidates running for Salt Lake City District 5, which includes the Ballpark, Central Ninth, East Liberty Park, and Liberty Wells neighborhoods, joined ABC4 Chief Political Correspondent Glen Mills to discuss how they plan to address these issues in their respective district.

To watch the full debate, click the video at the top of this story.