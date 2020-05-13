Romney: US virus testing ‘nothing to celebrate’

(AP)- Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is taking a swipe at the Trump administration’s pandemic response, and also questioning President Donald Trump’s suggestion that his predecessor Barack Obama is responsible for the lack of a coronavirus vaccine.

Romney chided administration “testing czar” Adm. Brett Giroir for taking part in a White House event celebrating nearly 9 million coronavirus tests in the U.S., much more than testing leader South Korea performed. The difference is that South Korea tested early, and the U.S. is playing catch up, Romney said, adding that as a result there are many more American deaths.

“I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever,” Romney said.

Romney also asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to comment on Trump placing the blame on Obama for the lack of a vaccine. “Not at all,” responded Fauci, “certainly President Obama nor President Trump are responsible for us not having a vaccine.”

