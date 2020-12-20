Romney snaps a picture, gets vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney shared in a press release Friday that after taking the COVID-19 vaccine and he will continue practicing COVID-19 precautions.

“The attending physician’s office has now informed all senators that for continuity of government purposes, we are to receive vaccination and that there is no reason to delay,” Romney shares. “In accordance with this directive, I will receive the vaccine. I will also continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings in line with public health guidance.”

A day later, on December 19, Romney snapped over a picture receiving the vaccine.

“Grateful for the months of hard work from the medical community, government partners, and others who are working around the clock to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the American people,” Romney adds.

Senator Romney is also currently pushing for COVID relief. In a Facebook post, he goes on to mention his continued push for a $908B pandemic relief bill.

“It’s time for Congress to do its job as well – and finish what our bipartisan group started by passing emergency COVID relief now.”

The anticipated bills would provide up to $908 billion to assist American students, families, businesses, workers, and healthcare providers affected by the pandemic.

