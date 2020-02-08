Romney shouldn’t be censured by Utah, governor says

In this image from video, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The Senate will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday afternoon. (Senate Television via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Friday he does not support a state lawmaker’s push to censure U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney over his vote to convict in the president’s impeachment trial.

Herbert, a Republican, said in a statement Romney voted in accordance with his conscience after hearing all the evidence in the trial, and his decision does not warrant censure.

The position signals a roadblock for the effort to rebuke Romney amid a wave of Republican anger directed at the party’s former presidential nominee. The resolution would show the senator that other members of his party were unhappy with his vote and wanted to show their respect for the president, its sponsor has said.

A separate effort to create a way to recall a U.S. Senator would likely be unconstitutional, Utah Senate leaders have said.

Leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed more support for another plan to formally recognize the work done by President Donald Trump and his administration without taking aim at Romney.

The governor’s statement comes after Romney flew back to Utah to explain his decision in person to GOP state legislative leaders.

