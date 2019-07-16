Romney says Trump’s comments went ‘over the line’

FILE – In this Jan., 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks with reporters, in Ogden, Utah. Romney said Friday, June 7, 2019, that he’s not sure if he will endorse President Donald Trump for a second term and that he may not throw his weight behind anyone during the 2020 campaign. “I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” the Republican former presidential candidate told reporters during an annual gathering of political leaders, wealthy donors and powerful business people in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.” (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney is firing back at President Donald Trump after he injected race into his criticism of liberal Democrats.

Donald Trump said Sunday that four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive, the Associated Press reported.

Romney (R-UT) released the following statement regarding the president’s recent comments:

“The president’s comments were destructive, demeaning, and disunifying. The President of the United States has a unique and noble calling to unite the American people – of all different races, colors, and national origins. In that respect, the president failed badly. People can disagree over politics and policy but telling American citizens to go back to where they came from is over the line.”