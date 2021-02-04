Romney proposes monthly payments to parents to ‘slash child poverty rate’

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has announced a framework to provide monthly benefits to parents to fight child poverty.

In a Thursday release, the Utah senator says the Family Security Act would create a new national commitment to American families by modernizing adequated federal policies into monthly cash benefit amounting to a $350 a month for each young child and $250 a month for each school-aged child.

The proposal would ensure that expecting parents receive the help they need to face expenses associated with preparing for a child, and low-income families would no longer have to choose between a bigger paycheck or maintaining eligibility for support, according to the release.

“Parents would be eligible to receive the cash benefit 4 months prior to their child’s due date, and it would continue to be administered on a monthly basis. The plan would immediately lift nearly 3 million children out of poverty, while providing a bridge to the middle class – without adding a dime to the federal deficit.”

Senator Romney says families are facing a greater financial strain, which only got worse amid the pandemic.

“On top of that, we have not comprehensively reformed our family support system in nearly three decades, and our changing economy has left millions of families behind. Now is the time to renew our commitment to families to help them meet the challenges they face as they take on most important work any of us will ever do—raising our society’s children. This proposal offers a path toward greater security for America’s families by consolidating the many complicated programs to create a monthly cash benefit for them, without adding to the deficit.”

Other aspects of the proposal include cutting child poverty by up to one-third in America, promoting marriage, and supporting families from pregnancy through childhood.

See the full proposal below:

