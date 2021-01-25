Romney, others reintroduce amendment to limit number of Supreme Court justices

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is joining multiple other senators in reintroducing a constitutional amendment that would limit the Supreme Court to nine justices.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is leading the legislation, which is cosponsored also by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Todd Young (R-IN), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), and John Cornyn (R-TX).

The amendment was first introduced in March 2019. Since 1869, the Supreme Court has had nine seats but, according to the Constitution, Congress ultimately gets to decide how many justices are on the Supreme Court.

“Last Congress we proposed this amendment which would maintain the number of seats on Supreme Court at nine,” Senator Romney says. “It remains imperative that we continue to resist efforts to pack the Supreme Court and treat it as if it is one of the elected branches of government. Our society is only as strong as its institutions, and I hope my colleagues will join us in our effort to ensure the integrity and independence of the Supreme Court.”

According to Sen. Rubio, “Packing the Supreme Court is a radical, left-wing idea that would further undermine America’s confidence in our institutions and our democracy. As a candidate, President Joe Biden promised to unify America, and even said he was ‘not a fan’ of packing the Supreme Court, a radical proposal he once referred to as a ‘bonehead idea’ when he served in the Senate. If he is sincere about healing our country and protecting our institutions, he will support this effort to protect the Supreme Court.”   

In 2019, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) was also cosponsoring the legislation. There is no word on if he is joining in this effort to reintroduce the legislation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

