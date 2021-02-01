WASHINGTON (ABC4) – A group of 10 Republican senators – including Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney – have accepted an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss a COVID-19 relief proposal.

The group recently unveiled the details of their COVID-19 relief proposal, which they believe is capable of garnering bipartisan support.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators write to the President. “Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support. We request the opportunity to meet with you to discuss our proposal in greater detail and how we can work together to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.”

Signatories include Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rob Portman (R-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Romney.

“Mr. President, we recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” the senators say in accepting Pres. Biden’s invitation. “We share many of your priorities, and our plan includes: increasing funding for the production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine; providing economic relief for Americans with the greatest need; extending enhanced federal unemployment benefits; providing nutrition assistance to help struggling families; providing additional assistance for our small businesses; getting our children safely back to school and ensuring they can stay open; and increasing resources for child care, which is critical to getting Americans back to work. We look forward to discussing our proposal in detail with you this afternoon at the White House.”

Since March 2020, Congress has passed five bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills, providing more than $4 trillion in virus relief and two rounds of stimulus payments.

The latest COVID-19 relief packages provided $900 billion in additional resources and was signed into law on December 27, 2020. Much of that assistance is only now being disbursed.

Details of the relief package, which you can view below, include $300 a week of unemployment insurance payments through the end of June, a “massive expansion of testing,” extending SNAP benefits through the end of September, and providing another $1,000 in direct payments per person with no checks for convicted inmates.

Sen. Romney took to Twitter Monday morning, saying, “My colleagues and I look forward to meeting with the President at the White House this afternoon to discuss the details of our #COVID19 relief proposal – a package capable of garnering bipartisan support.”

Since Pres. Biden took office, many Democrats hoped he would quickly get a $1,400 stimulus check out as soon as possible to most Americans. The $1.9 trillion relief package could even include a child tax credit to send recurring monthly payments to adults with children.

Some are calling for mothers to receive $2,400 stimulus checks, saying it is a way to stimulate the economy by rewarding mothers for their “unseen, unpaid labor.”