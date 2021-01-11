Romney honors fallen U.S Capitol Police Officer, Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney releases a statement in regards to a fallen police officer, Monday.

On January 11, Romney shares the following statement regarding United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, who died off-duty on January 9, 2021.

“My team and I are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Howard Liebengood, a beloved and dedicated officer who devoted the past 15 years to keeping the Capitol community safe. At his post in the Russell building, Howie was a familiar and cheerful presence, and also a friend to me and my staff, many of whom have known him for years,” shares the senator. “His bravery, kindness, and genuine care for others was deeply felt by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. Our team prays for strength and comfort for his loved ones, his brother and sister officers, and all those whose lives he touched.”

Following the riots, President-elect Joe Biden also shared his thoughts, Wednesday; “Terrorists, domestic terrorists. The difference here is this had the active encouragement of a sitting President of the United States.”

The riot that took the nation by storm also took the lives of four individuals who violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.