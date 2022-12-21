SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024.

In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.

“I’ve faced long odds: Getting the nomination in 2012 was a long shot, becoming a Republican governor in one of the most liberal states in America, Massachusetts,” Romney told Politico. “… So I’m convinced that if I run, I win. But that’s a decision I’ll make.”

A poll in Deseret News from earlier in the month showed Utahns are divided over whether or not they want to see a second term from Romney, with only 51.3% of voters saying he should run again. But Politico points out that with former Pres. Donald Trump remaining a divisive figure in American politics and within the Republican Party itself, a known centrist like Romney could be important to party leadership — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“He’s been a really important part of our conference. People respect his intelligence, his assessment of the era we find ourselves in. And I think his running for reelection would be very important,” McConnell said to Politico. “It’s important for the Republican Party and the country that he runs again.”

Incoming National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) is also expected to meet with Romney soon in an attempt to get him to run. But Politico pointed out that not all Republicans are behind Romney. Even within Utah, Romney can’t expect full support. His colleague Sen. Mike Lee is not expected to support Romney, especially after Romney chose not to support Lee in his own re-election bid earlier this year.

Politico stated that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes would likely be Romney’s chief rival in the primary.

However, Romney said he’s only in the beginning stages of deciding to run again. He noted that he has to have the proper staff and fundraising in place.

“But I haven’t made a decision, finally,” said Romney. “And probably won’t do that anytime in the immediate future.”

Read Politico’s entire article about Romney.