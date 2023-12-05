SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The campaign of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing top Utah election officials, claiming the state’s early deadline for third-party hopefuls to get on the November ballot is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court challenges Utah’s Jan. 8 deadline requiring independent presidential candidates to collect and verify 1,000 voter signatures. Listed as defendants on the lawsuit are Utah Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson and Ryan Cowley, the state’s director of elections.

“This law is clearly designed to prohibit and impair independent candidates from appearing on Utah’s general election ballot next year,” said Paul Rossi, legal counsel the Kennedy campaign. “Frankly, it mystifies me why Utah is trying to enforce this.”

The lawsuit is seeking an immediate temporary injunction from the court, with a new date to file the petition signatures set in August.

According to Rossi, having the deadline for third-party candidates set in January means that the campaign would have to collect signatures in the middle of winter, long before most voters would be thinking about their decision in the November election.

“It’s malpractice on the part of the Utah Legislature to impose this kind of deadline,” Rossi said.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

ABC4 reached out to the lieutenant governor, and her office said that she does not comment on pending litigation.

During the last presidential election, Utah’s filing deadline for independent candidates was in August. The legislature later moved up the date to January.

Last week, Kennedy held a rally in Salt Lake City, where he was working to get petition signatures in order to hit the 1,000 needed ahead of the January deadline.

According to The New York Times, the super PAC backing Kennedy is planning to spend millions of dollars over the coming months in order to get the independent hopeful on the ballot in several states — Utah not included.

Late last month, The Hill reported that a poll found Kennedy, an environmental lawyer who’s made headlines for allegedly pedaling conspiracy theories, leads other presidential candidates in terms of favorability.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris survey found 52% of respondents had a favorable opinion of Kennedy, more so than either former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.