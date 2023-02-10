SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Legislators at the Utah Senate today gave the “boo” to a resolution encouraging Halloween to be celebrated on the last Friday of October every year.

With a 9-16 vote, lawmakers in a pun-filled debate opted to keep Halloween celebrations on Oct. 31 every year, regardless of the day of the week.

“Halloween, as it currently exists, is an American achievement,” said Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan). “We should protect it by keeping our grubby mitts off it.”

“I’m hearing all the Snickers,” said Sen. Curt Bramble (R-Provo). “If we celebrate this on a particular day where you can’t see the Milky Way, I just have never heard a more frightening debate for this chamber. I’m sorry.”

Sponsored by Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy), the resolution cites several drawbacks to celebrating Halloween on weekdays. For one, it may put a lot of stress on both parents and children because they have to return to work or school the next day.

It also points out educators struggle to teach the next morning because most of the kids are tired from trick-or-treating last night.

“It is in the best interest of the health, safety, and welfare of the community to create a standard date for trick-or-treating in the state of Utah,” the resolution states.