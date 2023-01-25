SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.

The bill, dubbed the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act,” is said to replace current restrictions with a “single, government-wide standard.” The bill would place restrictions on abortion coverage under major federal healthcare programs such as Medicaid and Medicare, both of which are federally funded health coverage.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit abortion services to be performed by a federal employee or in a federal health care facility. It would also disallow refundable credits and cost-sharing reductions under qualified health plans that provide coverage for abortions under the Affordable Care Act.

There are exceptions to the restrictions written into the bill. Federal funding may still be used to provide abortion services or help subsidize costs in the case of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is deemed to be in significant danger due to the pregnancy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“All human lives are sacred, and the lives of our children – both born and unborn – deserve our protection,” said Romney. “I am proud to once again join my colleagues in this effort, which would prevent taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions.”

According to the bill’s information on Congress’s website, the bill would make permanent annual appropriations bills for the Department of Health and Human Services, typically referred to as the Hyde Amendment.

In a statement from Romney’s office, federal funding for abortions have been regulated by an “inconsistent and haphazard” set of policies for over 40 years.

“This legislation would make permanent the restrictions on funding for elective abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which currently rely on yearly approval,” the statement read. “It would also eliminate Obamacare’s taxpayer subsidies for elective abortion coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.”

The bill is led by Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) and co-sponsored by 47 other Republican senators including Romney and Lee.

The full text of the bill can be found here.