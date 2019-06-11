Rep. Rob Bishop says decision on running for governor is months away

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The race for governor in 2020 is underway, but there are still lots of questions about who’s in and who’s out.

Current Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is the only official candidate and he’s widely considered the frontrunner at this point.

But, he could end up facing a crowded field.

Representative Rob Bishop is one of the name’s being talked about.

He says he’s been approached about making a run for the state’s top spot.

ABC4 News asked if the position interests him.

“If I actually thought that I had something to offer, a unique way, a new approach to what is going on then, yeah it would, and that would have to be in the back of my mind,” said Bishop, (R) Utah.

Bishop says he expects to make a decision by September 2019.

We discussed the race and the possibility of him jumping in this week on Inside Utah Politics.

“If this is a jumbled Republican primary with four, or five, or six names on the ballot you could win that primary with 25 or 30% of the vote. That’s why someone like a Rob Bishop, or a Jason Chaffetz, who we know is out, would be a threat to anybody, because they’ve been around so long they’ve got that name ID,” said Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross.

Another big name considering a run is someone who has already held the office, Jon Huntsman Jr.

Weiler says he would change the landscape of the race.

“He’s very charismatic, very likable, 100% name ID among likely voters, so I think he would become instantly the frontrunner,” Weiler said.

Other prospective candidates include former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes, Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham, and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton.