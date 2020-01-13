Rep. Rob Bishop announces he will not run for governor, endorses Thomas Wright

Live Now
FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Bishop says he may change his mind about retiring and run again for his House seat. The longtime Republican congressman tells the Deseret News on Thursday, July 18, 2019, that he’s considering running for another term and plans to announce his decision at the end of July. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The race for the Republican nomination for governor is crowded, but now there is one less prospective candidate.

Representative Rob Bishop is, instead, putting his support behind another candidate.

Bishop was considering a run for governor this year, but Monday he announced he is officially out.

“Seems like I spent this entire year arguing with myself over whether I do run for a whole bunch of different offices, and yeah, I think I’m doing the right thing,” said Bishop, (R) Utah.

Bishop says he knows the field of six official candidates.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright and former House Speaker Greg Hughes.

“Most of them have been in my house to talk to me. I’m impressed with the field, it shows that there are a lot of good Republicans that are here,” he said.

But, he says there is one that rises to the top for him. That’s why he’s endorsing Thomas Wright.

“Someone who I think shares my conservative values, but at the same time has proven that they can be very pragmatic and creative at coming up with solutions, but those solutions are still going to be based on conservative constitutional principles,” Bishop said.

As for Bishop, he’ll be done with Congress at the end of his current term.

He says he’d like to return to his roots.

“I still am a teacher at heart. I would like to go back and teach school. I’ve talked with some districts and some universities, we’ll see if that works out.”

The Utah GOP state convention is set for Saturday, April 25, 2020. The primary election is Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

