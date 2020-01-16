Rep. Patrice Arent announces retirement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- After nearly 20 years in the Utah State Legislature, Representative Patrice Arent announced her retirement Thursday.

She currently represents House District 36 in the Utah House of Representatives and also served in the Utah Senate.

According to her website, she passed over 80 bills during her career including lean air bills, legislation prohibiting smoking in cars when children are passengers, Utah’s Newborn Safe Haven law, and several others including laws that improve education and health care.

She released the following statement:

“Today I am announcing that as I complete my current term, I will not be seeking re-election to the Utah House of Representatives. After serving for nearly 20 years in the Utah State Legislature, it is time to move on to the next chapter in my life.

My family instilled in me the value of public service and exemplified some of the many ways to have a positive impact on our community. Serving in the Legislature is only one path. In the future, I want to have more time to pursue other paths, including working with some of the wonderful organizations devoted to improving our community and quality of life. I plan to spend more time on our spectacular ski slopes. I also want to travel more-not only to visit with family outside Utah, but to explore new places.

I did not arrive at this decision lightly, and I want to assure my constituents that it is not because of my health. Thanks to immunotherapy that was not available until recently, I am still able to work 15-hour days and carry on life as usual. I am fortunate to be in good health and expect to live for a very long time.

As I begin my final year in the Legislature, please know what a tremendous honor it has been to work on many critical issues facing Utah. To every person who volunteered on my campaigns, voted for me, or otherwise supported me on the Hill – thank you for putting your faith in me. Serving in the Legislature has been one of my life’s greatest rewards.”

What others are reading: