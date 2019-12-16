Live Now
Rep. McAdams to vote yes on both articles of impeachment

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Utah’s lone congressional Democrat is breaking his silence on the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Representative Ben McAdam says the evidence is clear, and he will vote yes on both articles of impeachment.

Congressional Democrats are accusing President Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

After weighing the evidence, Representative Ben McAdams says there’s only one conclusion for him.

“The president abused the power of his office by demanding a foreign government perform a personal favor. He obstructed Congress in its constitutional duty of oversight by withholding pertinent documents and central witnesses,” said McAdams, (D) Utah.

McAdams says he’ll be voting yes to impeach the president with a heavy heart and disdain for Washington politics, even within his own party.

“Some Democrats are all too gleeful about the serious matter before us and they reflexively oppose anything the president does or proposes,” said McAdams.

McAdams finds himself in a tough spot on this issue representing Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

Some Republican constituents believe this could cost him and other Democrats in swing districts their seats.

State Representative Cory Maloy weighed in on the situation in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

“They have a bad problem. The American people don’t think they are working on anything, but trying to get rid of Trump,” said Maloy, (R) Lehi.

Progressive Democrats, who admit they don’t always see eye to eye with the congressman, commend him here for doing what they say is right for the country.

“I understand he has a very difficult job,” said Darlene McDonald.

McDonald challenged Representative McAdams for the party nomination in 2018.

“At the end of the day you have to do the right thing, even at the expense of maybe losing your job, but you have to do the right thing,” said McDonald.

She says that’s what McAdams is doing.

Representative McAdams will be the only vote in favor of the articles of impeachment from Utah.

Our three Republican representatives will be voting no.

