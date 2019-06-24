Rep. McAdams says he’s willing to work with president on immigration but is troubled by rhetoric

Politics

by: Glen Mills

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Trump is pushing off his call to arrest and deport illegal immigrants across the country.

In a tweet, he said deportations will start in two weeks if lawmakers don’t address asylum and loophole problems at the southern border.

“I’m willing to work with the president to overhaul our immigration system,” said Representative Ben McAdams, (D) Utah.

McAdams, Utah’s only Democrat in Congress, says he backs a comprehensive approach to securing the border and immigration reform.

“We have to reform the immigration system so that people can come here legally. We do have to secure the border because we have illegal drugs and guns that come into this country,” he said.

While he is willing to work with the president on that, he says he’s troubled by the approach.

He says the president needs to turn down the rhetoric.

“There are people who are terrified at some of the threats or tweets that are coming from the president, and I think we are better than this as a country,” McAdams said.

FILE -May 29, 2019(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

He also says what’s happening at the border must stop.

“We should never be having kids isolated at the border from their family for months on end in unsafe, and unsanitary living conditions,” said McAdams.

Immigration agents planned to arrest and deport about 2,000 immigrant families in ten cities nationwide on Sunday.

A senior immigration official says those immigrants have court-ordered removals.

What others are clicking on:

Police: Missing University of Utah student was dropped off at park in North Salt Lake

Animal control officials investigating after dead puppy found in the Green River

Fear of I.C.E. deportations rise in Utah

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it's an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June, 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Chief Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Utah's only statewide political talk show, Inside Utah Politics Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS