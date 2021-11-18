Rep. Karianne Lisonbee sponsors bill to provide free period products in schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rep. Karianne Lisonbee announced that she plans to sponsor a bill that would fund access to free period products in Utah schools during a rally and press conference held at the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Dierdre Henderson also voiced her support for the movement, which is spearheaded by local nonpartisan group, The Policy Project.

At the press event, The Policy Project announced two million dollar donations funding period product dispensers, one on part of the Gail Miller family and the other on part of local philanthropist, Kristin Andrus. The bill would allocate between 3.5 and 4.5 million dollars from the state budget to provide the period products to fill the dispensers.

“Access to menstrual products is so fundamental; we would argue as fundamental, or even more fundamental, than toilet paper,” said Emily Bell McCormick, founder of the Policy Project, told ABC4 prior to the press event.

The bill will be officially introduced as part of the general legislative session beginning on January 18, 2022.