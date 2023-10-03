SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) responded to the historic removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying “Congress set a new low today.”

Kevin McCarthy became the first Speaker of the House to be voted out of the position in U.S. history, leaving the future leadership of the House uncertain.

Utah Congressman John Curtis released a statement saying “No one’s interest was served with the removal of Kevin McCarthy.” He described today’s events as “Republicans turning on Republicans and Democrats standing around with lighter fluid and matches.”

McCarthy was essentially forced out by many of the same hard-right members of Congress who initially attempted to prevent him from assuming the position of speaker, according to the Associated Press. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who is an ally of McCarthy, will serve as speaker pro tempore until the position is filled.

“Instead of working on the budget, the border, and run-away inflation we’re reenacting our high school years,” Curtis said. “I stand ready to work with any reasonable member of Congress to put this back together again and work on the real problems of our day.”

See the statement below: