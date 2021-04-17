WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Rep. John Curtis shares support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bill regarding abortion sponsored by four Utah representatives is circulating in Congress, and co-sponsor John Curtis posts his thoughts.

Initially introduced on January 28, H.R 619 aims to “prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

The bill is sponsored by Missouri Republican Ann Wagner and co-sponsored by 200 colleagues, four of whom are from the Beehive State: Rep. Owens, Burgess [R-UT-4], Rep. Stewart, Chris [R-UT-2], Rep. Moore, Blake D. [R-UT-1], and Rep. Curtis, John R. [R-UT-3].

Essentially, if passed, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would not only protect a child after surviving an abortion, but it would require healthcare practitioners to exercise the same care as if the child was premature.

The law would then require medical staff to take surviving infants to a hospital where they could receive the care necessary to preserve their lives.

“I’m proud to sign because life is precious,” informs Representative John Curtis on April 16. “All babies should be treated with love and given the best chance at life.”

Following the republican’s support many share mix reactions, stirring controversy and recognition.

As of March 22, House leadership assigned the bill to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security.

