SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After announcing last year that he wouldn’t look to run for Mitt Romney’s soon-to-be vacated U.S. Senate seat, Utah Rep. John Curtis entered the race on Tuesday.

His campaign confirmed to ABC4 that the congressman from Utah’s Third District will be running for Romney’s seat in November. He is scheduled for a live interview at noon Wednesday on ABC4.

In October, Curtis wrote an op-ed saying he wouldn’t look to succeed Romney. Roughly a month later, however, he announced that he was inspired to explore a possible campaign after hearing an outpouring of support from Utahns.

Curtis has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017. He is now part of a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the Senate seat.

Among the competition is the son of former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, who served for four decades prior to Romney. His son, Brent Orrin Hatch, also announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

Others in the race include Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, State Delegate Tyrone Jensen, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr.