SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Representative John Curtis (R-UT), released a statement Friday in response to a proposal being voted on Friday concerning the ‘Deal with Debt Today Act’. The act is a 3 trillion dollar proposal that would help handle the national debt without any corresponding offset.

Rep. Curtis’ legislation would require that all future emergency or disaster spending be offset over a ten year period in hopes that it would force Congress to make decisions about the country’s financial priorities.

“Over the past few months, Congress has passed trillions of dollars in unpaid spending. While the CARES Act included important provisions to help our economy quickly, Congress cannot keep signing trillion dollar checks with borrowed money, ultimately pushing the burden onto our children and grandchildren,” said Curtis. “I urge my colleagues to join me in taking the first step towards a sustainable budget. In good conscience, we cannot continue kicking this down the road—we must deal with the debt today. 

Co-sponsors of the bill include Chris Stewart (R-UT), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Dan Bishop (R-NC).

The legislation would also allow a two year grace period for Congress to create a plan to offset spending over the succeeding eight years.

