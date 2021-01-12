Rep. Curtis calls for ‘full impeachment inquiry’, censure of President Trump

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Utah Representative John Curtis has introduced a concurrent resolution to Congress to censure President Donald Trump.

The resolution accuses President Trump of “unlawfully attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election” and violating his oath of office.

The introduction of the resolution comes following the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last Thursday, with Curtis and multiple other Republicans in Congress calling Congress to “hold the President fully and unequivocally accountable for his actions, and simultaneously calm and heal the fever-pitch tensions in our country.”

Rep. Curtis released a statement condemning the riots at the U.S. Capitol and calling for a “full impeachment inquiry” into President Trump, saying,

“The events at the Capitol last week were abhorrent; all those involved must be held accountable, including President Trump. Censuring the President and making it clear that Congress does not support any level of his involvement in the riots nor any attempts to undermine an election is a critical step in holding him accountable as more facts continue to unfold.” “I urge the Speaker and Democratic leadership to allow time for a full impeachment inquiry so we can properly bring these facts to light and hold those responsible accountable.”

The resolution also calls for the affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, which was certified by Congress last week.

On Monday, Rep. John Curtis publicly said that he would support moving forward with impeachment against Trump a second time, but only if it was given time to be carried out appropriately.

Rep. Curtis posted a video to social media with his latest thoughts on proceeding with the impeachment of President Trump