Rep. Chris Stewart sponsors bill to salute the Ghost Army

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – There is new life in the effort to honor the Ghost Army as a bill to do just that is unveiled in the nation’s capital.

“It’s gotten some really good momentum. I mean, starting off with over 200 co-sponsors, I think it’s going to go really quick,” said Madeline Christianson.

The elite army unit was assigned a top-secret mission to use their minds to create illusions to deceive the enemy.

Sgt. Stanley Nance of Salt Lake City is one of the few living members of the unit.

We first introduced you to Nance and Christianson in December, 2019.

“And, that’s what I was is a secret soldier, because we kept everything secret, and we told nobody,” said Nance at the time.

That secret was kept for some 50 years after the war.

Christianson has been lobbying lawmakers the last few years to get the ghost army recognized. Utah representative Chris Stewart is on board.

“We were so impressed with her efforts, and the story behind this we thought this really does deserve congressional recognition,” said Stewart, (R) Utah.

This week, Stewart introduced the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act.

If passed, it would bestow congress’s highest expression of national appreciation on Sgt. Nance and the rest of the unit credited for saving tens of thousands of lives in World War II.

“He truly was a great representative of the greatest generation. He served, he sacrificed, he did so without ever claiming glory,” Stewart said.

Now, that glory is coming, but time is of the essence as Sgt. Nance is set to turn 103 at the end of the month.

“It’s been hard this winter. We lost four veterans in December and we can just feel that sense of urgency to get it done with these veterans,” said Christianson.

Stewart says he’s busy building a bipartisan coalition to get this bill through as soon as possible