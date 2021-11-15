Rep. Chris Stewart announces reelection campaign

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Representative Chris Stewart has announced a campaign for reelection on Monday morning.

The Republican legislator has been serving as the representative of Utah’s Second Congressional District since 2012.

“So today, we will start building a campaign that reflects the thoughts and experiences of those who share my belief that you, the people, will restore the American way of life,” Stewart said in a Twitter post. “And I am asking for the support of all Utahns who share my belief that our state, and our nation, needs to embark on a course that empowers the American people.”

Stewart has made headlines most recently for condemning the teaching of critical race theory in schools back in May.

