Trigger Warning: This article contains information about rape, sexual assault, and incest. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Salt Lake, (ABC4) — Utah’s abortion law is not enough, according to Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan). She introduced a bill last week that would increase restrictions; and her sister, a sexual assault survivor, is opposing her.

“Based on her treatment of me, a rape survivor, and her sister,” Hansen said in a Facebook post, “I believe it is safe to say that Kera doesn’t care about protecting rape survivors.”

According to Birkeland’s Victim Services Amendments bill HB297, introduced Jan. 26, 2023, abortion would be banned at any point in the pregnancy unless under certain circumstances. Those circumstances include cases of rape, incest, risk of death for the mother, severe risk of impairment for the mother, lethal defects for the child, or severe brain abnormalities for the child. This would allow victims of rape and incest to get an abortion up to 18 weeks; it is currently allowed until birth.

In August 2022, Rep. Birkeland said her upcoming bill would restrict any abortion clinic from performing abortions for mothers that didn’t report their rape or incest to the police.

“Today I’ve opened a bill file to restrict a government entity from setting any procedure for reporting of a violent felony that doesn’t go through proper law enforcement agencies,” Birkeland stated, “It will restrict any abortion clinic from accepting any non-LEO generated case number as the reporting of a rape.”

Her sister, Samantha Hansen, said she opposed her sister’s legislature on abortion, claiming it took her over a year to file a police report of her own rape.

“Had [filing a report] been a requirement in 2014, the year I was raped,” Hansen said, “I don’t know that I would be here today.”

Hansen took her story and news of the abortion bill to the Salt Lake Tribune in Oct. 2022. However, when the story was published, Birkeland denied their claims:

“I am not running the bill that they claim I am running. The headline alone references an alleged abortion bill that does not exist. Simply put, I do not have an abortion bill. The supposed details regarding rape survivors are pulled from existing state law[…]”

Although her original bill, Felony Reporting Requirements (appearing on the Utah legislature website in 2022) is no longer there, Birkeland’s new bill, titled the Victim Services Amendments bill, HB297, still requires victims to report to law enforcement in order to receive an abortion.

This stipulation is the same as Utah’s trigger law, but not the same as the current law. Utah is currently abiding by a 2019 law, due to the fact that the trigger law, SB174, is being challenged in court for claims of it being “unconstitutional.”

Birkeland’s new bill, HB297, if passed, includes access to free emergency contraceptives for 72 hours after sexual assaults, rape, or incest, as well as free counseling for rape or incest victims. It also includes healthcare coverage during pregnancy, and for the first year of the baby’s life.

“I am an advocate for victims of sexual assault.” Birkeland stated, “I know their pain personally. I want to also hold the offenders accountable. “

However, her sister holds a different view of what Birkeland wants.

“She talks about ‘a brave survivor coming forward,’ yet, in 2015, when I began to talk about MY rape in hopes of helping others know they are not alone, she never reached out to me after I went public with my story. I was told she expressed to our parents that she didn’t believe me.”

Hansen also said that when she asked Birkeland to unfriend someone who abused her, Birkeland didn’t believe her and made fun of the situation.

“To me, she also mocked my abuse, my trauma, and my assault,” Hansen said.

To get updates on the bill, visit Utah.gov general session