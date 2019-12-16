Rep. Ben McAdams to vote ‘yes’ on impeachment

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Utah’s lone congressional Democrat Representative Ben McAdams says he’s a “yes” vote on the articles of impeachment.

“The evidence to me is clear,” he said. He addressed the issue to the press at Murray City Hall Monday.

McAdams said he knows the Senate will not convict but he said he trusts the people of America to make the right decision in November.

The representative left after reading a prepared statement without taking any questions.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

