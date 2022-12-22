SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, announced he will be resigning from the Utah Legislature just weeks after winning re-election.

Robertson will officially step down on January 1, 2023, ending his four-year legislative work at Capitol Hill. The reason behind his resignation is most likely due to the growing demands for his work at Fortem Technologies, an airspace awareness company based in Pleasant Grove. He co-founded the company and now works as the chief technology officer.

The lawmaker ran and won in the general election last November to represent District 60, which includes central Orem, at the Utah House of Representatives. He previously represented District 63, which comprises the northeast part of Provo.

The Utah County Republican Party said it has received Robertson’s resignation and would release details of a special election in the near future.

Speaker Brad Wilson acknowledged Robertson’s resignation on Twitter and expressed his appreciation for the contribution he has made to the Legislature.

“Rep. Robertson has been a valued member of our body and given a unique perspective, especially with his vast expertise technology sector,” Wilson wrote. “I know he will continue to contribute great things to the state of Utah and to our country as he focuses more fully on his career and company.”