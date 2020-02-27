Bill to ban most abortions in Utah passes out of committee

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A proposal that would ban most abortions in the state of Utah passed of out committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 174 “prohibits a pregnant woman from receiving an abortion with limited, exceptions.”

Senator Daniel McCay’s (R-Riverton) proposal would make it a felony to perform an abortion except in cases of rape, incest or serious threat to the health of the mother.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee gave the bill a favorable recommendation after a vote along party lines.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for its consideration.

A recent poll commissioned by the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, Alliance for a Better Utah, and the ACLU of Utah suggests most Utahns don’t favor additional restrictions on abortion.

