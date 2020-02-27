Bill to ban most abortions in Utah passes out of committee

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A proposal that would ban most abortions in the state of Utah passed of out committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 174 “prohibits a pregnant woman from receiving an abortion with limited, exceptions.”

Senator Daniel McCay’s (R-Riverton) proposal would make it a felony to perform an abortion except in cases of rape, incest or serious threat to the health of the mother.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee gave the bill a favorable recommendation after a vote along party lines.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for its consideration.

A recent poll commissioned by the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, Alliance for a Better Utah, and the ACLU of Utah suggests most Utahns don’t favor additional restrictions on abortion.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss