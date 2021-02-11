Proposed bill would reduce Utah income tax rate

UTAH (ABC4) – A proposed bill in Utah’s 2021 General Session could reduce income tax for individuals and corporations.

House Bill 331, sponsored by Representative Travis Seegmiller (R-St. George), proposes reducing income tax in Utah from 4.95% to 4.9% for taxable income for corporations and individuals.

This does not apply to residents who are exempt from taxation under current Utah tax code.

Utah is one of 11 states with a flat income tax rate, or a single tax rate assessed on all taxpayers regardless of income level, according to NerdWallet.

A 2020 report by the Tax Foundation shows Utah one of the lowest income tax rates in states west of the Mississippi River. At 4.95%, four states in the west have a lower income tax rate – North Dakota, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico have lower rates.

If proposed bill H.B. 331 passes, Utah and New Mexico would have identical income tax rates, based on 2020 reports.

Read the full text of the proposed bill below:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

See more from the 2021 Utah Legislative Session here.