Proposed bill would reduce Utah income tax rate

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – A proposed bill in Utah’s 2021 General Session could reduce income tax for individuals and corporations.

House Bill 331, sponsored by Representative Travis Seegmiller (R-St. George), proposes reducing income tax in Utah from 4.95% to 4.9% for taxable income for corporations and individuals.

This does not apply to residents who are exempt from taxation under current Utah tax code.

Utah is one of 11 states with a flat income tax rate, or a single tax rate assessed on all taxpayers regardless of income level, according to NerdWallet.

A 2020 report by the Tax Foundation shows Utah one of the lowest income tax rates in states west of the Mississippi River. At 4.95%, four states in the west have a lower income tax rate – North Dakota, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico have lower rates.

If proposed bill H.B. 331 passes, Utah and New Mexico would have identical income tax rates, based on 2020 reports.

Read the full text of the proposed bill below:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

See more from the 2021 Utah Legislative Session here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...