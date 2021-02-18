Presidents ‘twice impeached’ can’t be buried at Arlington or receive federal funding, House bill proposes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – House Democrats have introduced a bill that would “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents, and for other purposes.”

Under House Bill 484, introduced by Democratic Representative Andre Carson of Indiana in late January, federal funds would not be allowed to be used to:

“Create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property.”

The proposed bill, named the ‘No Glory for Hate Act,’ also prohibits the use of federal funds to “name, designate, or redesignate” federal buildings or land “after, or in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives.” Federal financial assistance would also not be provided to “a State, political subdivision thereof, or entity” looking to name any building, land, structure, installation, or other property in commemoration of any former President twice impeached in the House.

According to the bill text, which you can view below, “any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives” would not be allowed to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In addition, twice impeached presidents would not be able to receive any benefit other than Secret Service protection that is afforded to them by the Former Presidents Act.

Only former President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House twice. On both occasions, he was acquitted in the Senate.

On February 4, the bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management.

Read the full text of the bill below:

