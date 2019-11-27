Breaking News
UDOT: Car has gone off SR-190 and into river in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

President Trump tweets photo of himself as ‘Rocky Balboa’

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump tweeted a photo on Wednesday that got the internet talking.

It’s also got quite a few people confused.

The photo shows the president’s face apparently superimposed over Rocky Balboa’s face.

He’s in a boxing ring, shirtless, wearing a gold belt.

So far the tweet has been liked more than 200,000 times and was retweeted over 63,000 times.

There’s no context to the tweet at all, just the photo.

“TRUE CHAMPION!” one person commented, while another said, “this isn’t normal behavior.”

“God bless our POTUS,” another person tweeted.

“Is this real life” and “Is this just fantasy?” also ranked high in top comments.

The day before, Trump had pardoned both North Carolina turkeys at the White House ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories