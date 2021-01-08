President Trump appears to tweet from government account before tweets are deleted

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump attacked General Motors Friday, March 27, alleging that the company promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients. The attack on Twitter was another step in an escalating feud involving the president, GM, several governors and medical experts over the severity of the coronavirus crisis and just how many ventilators will be needed to handle it.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump attempted to tweet from his presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, which led to the deletion of all original tweets from the account by Twitter Friday night.

The move comes following Twitter’s decision to suspend the president’s personal account due to “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump in the recently deleted tweets went on to say “Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me.”

Trump later stated that he’s looking at the “possibilities of building out our own platform” and that he “would not be SILENCED!”

Trump’s Twitter account was previously locked following a series of disputed tweets posted by the president in the wake of the demonstrations at the Capitol.

The news comes following the announcement that Trump’s Facebook account would be blocked indefinitely, or at least through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Lawmakers had been calling on Twitter to join Facebook in taking more permanent action against the president.

Facebook said in a statement it was “appalled by the violence at the Capitol today,” and that it would be “treating these events as an emergency.”

