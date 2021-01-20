President Biden signs 15 executive orders within hours of taking oath

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – With a stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden took immediate action on Wednesday just hours after being sworn in.

“I thought with the state of the nation today there’s no time to wait,” said President Biden.

Sitting in the oval office, he signed 15 executive orders some of them dismantling the policies set forth by the Trump administration.

“Some of the executive orders I’m going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the Covid crisis,” said Biden.

The first orders addressed the heart of what our nation is dealing with in an out-of-control pandemic and racial in-equality.

Masks are now mandated on federal grounds, and there’s an effort launched to comb through federal programs and institutions to root out systemic racism.

“We need to make sure we have some equity, equality as it relates to how we treat people and healthcare,” said the President.

The third executive order signed reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump impacting climate change.

“A commitment I made that we’re going to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord as of today,” said Biden.

Other orders signed halt the construction of the border wall, an immigration bill sent to Congress that provides long-term residents a path towards citizenship, and putting an end to the so-called Muslim ban.

Biden also signed orders rescinding the construction of the Keystone Pipeline, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and a pause on student loan payments and interests.

Watch the full story on ABC4 at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...