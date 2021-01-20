President Biden signs 15 executive orders within hours of taking oath

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – With a stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden took immediate action on Wednesday just hours after being sworn in.

“I thought with the state of the nation today there’s no time to wait,” said President Biden.

Sitting in the oval office, he signed 15 executive orders some of them dismantling the policies set forth by the Trump administration.

“Some of the executive orders I’m going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the Covid crisis,” said Biden.

The first orders addressed the heart of what our nation is dealing with in an out-of-control pandemic and racial in-equality.

Masks are now mandated on federal grounds, and there’s an effort launched to comb through federal programs and institutions to root out systemic racism.

“We need to make sure we have some equity, equality as it relates to how we treat people and healthcare,” said the President.

The third executive order signed reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump impacting climate change.

“A commitment I made that we’re going to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord as of today,” said Biden.

Other orders signed halt the construction of the border wall, an immigration bill sent to Congress that provides long-term residents a path towards citizenship, and putting an end to the so-called Muslim ban.

Biden also signed orders rescinding the construction of the Keystone Pipeline, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and a pause on student loan payments and interests.

