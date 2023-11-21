SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Here is a look at the major races and bond items on the ballot in Weber County’s municipal elections, all of which were nonpartisan.



OGDEN MAYORAL RACE

Preliminary election night results show Ben Nadolski leading in Ogden’s mayoral runoff race.

Ben Nadolski — 54.8%

Taylor Knuth — 45.2%

According to early figures posted by Weber County election officials on Tuesday night, Nadolski leads the race for the mayor’s office with nearly 55% of the vote, leading by less than 1,000 votes.

Still, a significant number of ballots have yet to be counted, as county election officials expect some 15,000 ballots to be processed in the coming days.

Nadolski, 46, ran on a platform focusing on economic prosperity, promising to accelerate business opportunities for Ogden residents while improving community safety and trust.

Nadolski, a former Ogden city council member, currently works at the regional supervisor at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

His rival in the race is Taylor Knuth, the deputy director of economic development for Salt Lake City, who ran on a platform focusing on housing attainability, public safety and accessibility to local government.

Knuth and Nadolski were the only two candidates in Ogden’s mayoral race. A primary in September narrowed the contest from a field of seven candidates.

The city saw a crowded primary as former Mayor Mike Caldwell announced in May that he would not seek a fourth term.

WEBER COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER BOND

Also on the ballot in Weber County was a $98 million bond to remodel the county sheriff’s office and jail.

Preliminary results showed that nearly 58% of ballots processed so far were against the bond, with 42% being for it — a difference of roughly 7,000 votes.

According to officials, if the bond were to pass, it would add 200 beds to the jail, improve access to health care facilities, bring in support workers, and allow all administrators to work in one location.



OGDEN CITY COUNCIL SEATS

Along with the mayoral contest, races for two city council seats were also on the ballot for Ogden residents.

In the contest for the Fourth District seat, Dave Graf leads Steven Van Wagoner with 52% in preliminary results, leading by nearly 200 votes.

Meanwhile, in the race for the at-large seat, Shaun Myers leads J. Levi Andersen with 61% in preliminary results, up by more than 2,100 votes.



VOTER TURNOUT

As of last week, early voter turnout was only around 20% in Weber County. On election day, however, turnout jumped to about 30%, with 38,000 ballots processed.

Officials said Tuesday they were hopeful turnout would reach 45% once all the ballots are counted. That would be above average for a municipal election.

Ricky Hatch, the county clerk/auditor, told ABC4 that voting might have started off slow this year due to the election being pushed back to Thanksgiving week.

“We usually have almost half of all ballots returned on Monday and Tuesday of election week,” he said. “So, it’s kind of on pace, it might be a teeny bit slower.”

Weber County election officials said they expect to get another 15,000 ballots processed overnight. The results will be posted in the coming days.