A bill that would allow pregnant women to use the H.O.V. lane passed the House today, and moves to the Senate for a vote.

The Carpool Lane Usage Modifications bill, if passed, would allow pregnant women to use the H.O.V. lane. The bill states that a vehicle with a pregnant woman contains two occupants, for purposes of high occupancy vehicle lane usage.

It also states that, if a pregnant woman gets a citation for being in the H.O.V. lane because they are only counted as one person, the claim can be disputed. HB.256 states they can get the traffic citation dismissed by providing proof of pregnancy.

Other states are also considering the same legislation, including Arizona and Texas. Texas’s proposed legislation comes after a pregnant woman fights H.O.V. citations, after Roe V. Wade was overturned, claiming her unborn fetus counts as a passenger.

HB.256 was introduced Jan. 20 of this year by Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain), and Sen. Michael S. Kennedy (R-Alpine) is the floor sponsor. The bill passed in the House Friday, Feb 3.