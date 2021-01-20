@POTUS Twitter account now in Biden’s hands

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – Biden said Friday his administration would surge federal resources into community vaccination centers and mobile health clinics to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 shots. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

(ABC4) – Following Wednesday’s inauguration, presidential Twitter accounts are now in the hands of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As of 12:01 p.m. EST, the @POTUS handle became President Biden’s official account.

At 12:36 p.m. EST, the first official tweet was sent out, saying, “There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

Trump’s former account, now @POTUS45, now has a line in its bio, saying “Tweets archived: wh.gov/privacy.” Trump’s Twitter access was permanently suspended shortly after the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol in early January.

The White House also has a new account – @WhiteHouse. Shortly after the inaugural ceremony began, a tweet was posted to the account saying “Today, the work begins.”

The White House’s website was also updated to reflect the new presidency during the inaugural ceremony. It now shows a photo of Pres. Biden on the homepage.

Today, the work begins. pic.twitter.com/OqdALNJj4A — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2021

The Twitter account for the White House during President Trump’s term has a new handle, @WhiteHouse45, also has the archive notice. Wednesday morning, as Trump left D.C., a tweet was posted to the account saying, “Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.”

"Thank you and farewell.



God bless you. God bless the United States of America." 🇺🇸 https://t.co/LEuDDUXZ84 — The White House (@WhiteHouse45) January 20, 2021

At 12:02 p.m. EST, a tweet was posted to Vice President Kamala Harris’s account, @VP, that reads simply, “Ready to serve.” Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Twitter account has also been switched to @VP45.

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

A Twitter account has also been created for the United States’ first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff – @SecondGentleman.

Chrissy Teigen, American model and Delta, Utah, native, tweeted Wednesday morning asking Pres. Biden to follow her, saying, “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

Teigen was blocked by Pres. Trump on Twitter in 2017 after she tweeted numerous critiques about him.