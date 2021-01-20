@POTUS Twitter account now in Biden’s hands

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – Biden said Friday his administration would surge federal resources into community vaccination centers and mobile health clinics to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 shots. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

(ABC4) – Following Wednesday’s inauguration, presidential Twitter accounts are now in the hands of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As of 12:01 p.m. EST, the @POTUS handle became President Biden’s official account.

At 12:36 p.m. EST, the first official tweet was sent out, saying, “There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

Trump’s former account, now @POTUS45, now has a line in its bio, saying “Tweets archived: wh.gov/privacy.” Trump’s Twitter access was permanently suspended shortly after the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol in early January.

The White House also has a new account – @WhiteHouse. Shortly after the inaugural ceremony began, a tweet was posted to the account saying “Today, the work begins.”

The White House’s website was also updated to reflect the new presidency during the inaugural ceremony. It now shows a photo of Pres. Biden on the homepage.

The Twitter account for the White House during President Trump’s term has a new handle, @WhiteHouse45, also has the archive notice. Wednesday morning, as Trump left D.C., a tweet was posted to the account saying, “Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.”

At 12:02 p.m. EST, a tweet was posted to Vice President Kamala Harris’s account, @VP, that reads simply, “Ready to serve.” Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Twitter account has also been switched to @VP45.

A Twitter account has also been created for the United States’ first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff – @SecondGentleman.

Chrissy Teigen, American model and Delta, Utah, native, tweeted Wednesday morning asking Pres. Biden to follow her, saying, “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

Teigen was blocked by Pres. Trump on Twitter in 2017 after she tweeted numerous critiques about him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...