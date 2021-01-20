@POTUS Twitter account now in Biden’s hands

(ABC4) – Following Wednesday’s inauguration, presidential Twitter accounts are now in the hands of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
As of 12:01 p.m. EST, the @POTUS handle became President Biden’s official account.
At 12:36 p.m. EST, the first official tweet was sent out, saying, “There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”
Trump’s former account, now @POTUS45, now has a line in its bio, saying “Tweets archived: wh.gov/privacy.” Trump’s Twitter access was permanently suspended shortly after the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol in early January.
The White House also has a new account – @WhiteHouse. Shortly after the inaugural ceremony began, a tweet was posted to the account saying “Today, the work begins.”
The White House’s website was also updated to reflect the new presidency during the inaugural ceremony. It now shows a photo of Pres. Biden on the homepage.
The Twitter account for the White House during President Trump’s term has a new handle, @WhiteHouse45, also has the archive notice. Wednesday morning, as Trump left D.C., a tweet was posted to the account saying, “Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.”
At 12:02 p.m. EST, a tweet was posted to Vice President Kamala Harris’s account, @VP, that reads simply, “Ready to serve.” Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Twitter account has also been switched to @VP45.
A Twitter account has also been created for the United States’ first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff – @SecondGentleman.
Chrissy Teigen, American model and Delta, Utah, native, tweeted Wednesday morning asking Pres. Biden to follow her, saying, “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”
Teigen was blocked by Pres. Trump on Twitter in 2017 after she tweeted numerous critiques about him.