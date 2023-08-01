SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The lawsuit challenging Utah’s age verification requirement to access pornography sites was officially dismissed Tuesday.

The Free Speech Coalition, which represents the porn industry, filed the lawsuit in May after the Utah legislature passed SB 287. This bill required “reasonable age verification methods to verify the age of an individual attempting to access the material.”

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes said the bill was intended to protect young people from the harmful effects of pornography. In response to the lawsuit being dismissed, Reyes released the following statement:

“I applaud Judge Stewart’s decision. It is well-reasoned and consistent with other case law denying pre-enforcement challenges against public officials. Regarding the policy at issue, the innocence and safety of our children are paramount and worth protecting ardently. That is what our legislature did in passing S.B. 287, and that is what my office will continue to do when anyone attempts to undermine these reasonable safeguards for our children.”

The Free Speech Coalition disagreed with the dismissal and said they will be appealing the decision.

“Utah is attempting to duck responsibility for a dangerous law passed by its own legislature, but make no mistake — the law is unconstitutional,” FSC Executive Director Alison Boden said. “As we’ve seen with Don’t Say Gay, the Texas Heartbeat Act, and other attacks on free speech, states are attempting to do an end-run around the First Amendment by outsourcing censorship to citizens. It’s a new mechanism, but a deeply flawed one. Government attempts to chill speech, no matter the method, are prohibited by the Constitution and decades of legal precedent.”

According to Reyes, the dismissal reaffirmed a critical aspect of the separation of governmental powers.

“A federal court may only decide appropriate cases or controversies and not issue advisory opinions concerning the law,” Reyes said. “For this reason, the Court held that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case because plaintiffs brought their lawsuit against defendants who are not charged with enforcing the law.”

For Reyes’s full statement, you can visit his website. For more information on Free Speech Coalition’s argument, you can visit their website.