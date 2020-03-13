Poll shows Joe Biden is front-runner ahead of Ohio primary

Politics

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio’s primary is Tuesday, March 17. Just days out, a new statewide poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead.

According to a NBC4/Emerson College poll, Biden received 56.8%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received 34.9%, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received 1.1%, and 7.2% of those who took the poll said they would vote for someone else.

Those who took part in the poll were asked several questions including which candidate has the best healthcare policy.

Bernie Sanders received 52.7% and Joe Biden received 47.3%.

When asked how likely are you to vote in the Democratic Primary on March 17, here was the response: 83.1% said very likely to vote, while 16.9% said they already voted early.

More than 400 people were included in the survey which was conducted on March 11 and 12. The respondents were made up of 57.7% women and 42.3% men.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. You can click here to find a polling location where you live.

Other political stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss