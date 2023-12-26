SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A lawsuit filed by a Utah woman against Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) and its founder, former CEO Tim Ballard, has been amended to dismiss Attorney General Sean Reyes.

The suit was filed at the end of November this year by plaintiff Suzanne Whitehead, alleging that Reyes suppressed her right of free speech and that Ballard and OUR conspired to silence witnesses who alleged fraud and deception in the organization.

According to court documents, Whitehead dismissed Reyes from the suit on Dec. 19, noting the two had met to speak about the situation.

“[Reyes] met with [Whitehead] and explained his involvement in the matter and apologized to the plaintiff,” states the document. “Plaintiff has accepted his apology.”

The dismissal is “without prejudice,” meaning that Whitehead can change her mind and reinstate Reyes to the suit in the event Reyes “…has been inaccurate in his description of his involvement.” While Reyes was dismissed from the lawsuit, “All other claims against all other defendants remain in place,” the document states.

According to court documents, Whitehead worked for an organization that originally teamed up with OUR and another human rights group, but she began distancing herself from Ballard and his organization after allegedly witnessing fraud regarding missions and rescued individuals in other countries, specifically Nepal.

Reyes announced earlier this month that he believes Ballard’s other accusers, in reference to a few civil lawsuits from a number of women formerly involved in OUR against Ballard. Accusations include sexual misconduct and fraud.

The original lawsuit accused Reyes of a conflict of interest in a Davis County Attorney’s Office investigation in 2020. Reyes was accused of evidence suppression and coverup for OUR and Ballard. Reyes announced in early December he would not be seeking re-election for the attorney general’s seat.