PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

(ABC4) – On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Here’s a look at some of the events of the day in photos.

Guests arrive to Inauguration Ceremony

Shortly after 8 a.m. MT, guests can be seen arriving ahead of the ceremony at the US Capitol as the US Marine band performs.

Among arriving guests are the Obamas, the Clintons, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Senator-elect Jon Ossoff (D-GA).

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former US President Barack Obama, and former First lady Michele Obama arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and Former US President Bill Clinton (R) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (L) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) arrives the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Justice Neil Gorsuch arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Ted Cruz (C) (R-TX), wearing a face mask that reads “Come and Take It”, arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Jerome Powell (C), chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, wears face mask on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The West Front of the U.S. Capitol is prepared for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: A general view as attendees arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Guests arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The US Marine band performs before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Defense retired U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” look on ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Senator-elect Jon Ossoff (D-GA) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Preparations underway, including guests arriving

While the Trumps were departing, preparations were underway in and around the White House for the 59th Inaugurational Ceremony. This includes security standing ready, final touches for guests, and Lady Gaga arriving.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: An Architect of the Capitol worker puts salt down on a platform to prevent ice from forming after early morning rain showers ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Caroline Brehman – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The presidential limousine is cleaned outside of the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Police officers patrol the area near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: A Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies volunteer prepares name tags for seats as final preparations are made ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Caroline Brehman – Pool/Getty Images)

A general is seen view as final preparations are made ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation. Outgoing President Donald Trump entered the White House four years ago as a brash billionaire outsider, but he is being ousted by a polar opposite whose deep knowledge of Washington and personal scars will unquestionably set a different tone. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the “Field of Flags” at the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President-elect Joe Biden, others attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

President-elect Joe Biden, incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and numerous others attended Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Other attendees included Sen. Mitch McConnell, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

US President-elect Joe Biden (C) and incoming First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – Biden is to be sworn in as the 46th US President at the US Capitol. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (R) and her husband Doug Emhoff (L) attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Senate Minority Leader Chick Schumer D-NY) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former transportation secretary Elaine Chao attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (C) and his wife Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump depart DC for Florida

President Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time as president early Wednesday, just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

Trump emerged from the building Wednesday morning and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One. He said, “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.”

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters prior to boarding Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to speak to supporters prior to boarding Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters prior to boarding Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to supporters as they board Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump boards Marine One as he departs the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they departed from the White House flies by an American flag ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to depart the White House on Marine One on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Marine One with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the Washington Monument as it departs the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Patrick Semansky – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to depart the White House on Marine One on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Marine One with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the U.S. Capitol as it departs the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rod Lamkey – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One as they depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

The Inauguration Ceremony is set to being at 8 a.m. MT. Watch live coverage here.