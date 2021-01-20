PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

(ABC4) – On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Here’s a look at some of the events of the day in photos.
Guests arrive to Inauguration Ceremony
Shortly after 8 a.m. MT, guests can be seen arriving ahead of the ceremony at the US Capitol as the US Marine band performs.
Among arriving guests are the Obamas, the Clintons, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Senator-elect Jon Ossoff (D-GA).
Preparations underway, including guests arriving
While the Trumps were departing, preparations were underway in and around the White House for the 59th Inaugurational Ceremony. This includes security standing ready, final touches for guests, and Lady Gaga arriving.
President-elect Joe Biden, others attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle
President-elect Joe Biden, incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and numerous others attended Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.
Other attendees included Sen. Mitch McConnell, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump depart DC for Florida
President Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time as president early Wednesday, just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.
Trump emerged from the building Wednesday morning and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One. He said, “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.”
The Inauguration Ceremony is set to being at 8 a.m. MT.