Pete Buttigieg to hold town hall in SLC ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg greats members of the audience at a campaign stop at Chickasaw Event Center, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New Hampton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make a campaign stop in Salt Lake City next week.

The town hall will be on Monday, February 17th but the location has not been announced.

Buttigieg is barely leading the pack in the polls. He finished just behind Sanders in New Hampshire and ahead of him in Iowa.

Doors for the town hall open at 7 p.m.

Those interested can RSVP here; the event is free.

The Democratic and Republican Presidential Primary Election in Utah is on Tuesday, March 3, from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Learn more at vote.utah.gov.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

