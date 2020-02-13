SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make a campaign stop in Salt Lake City next week.
The town hall will be on Monday, February 17th but the location has not been announced.
Buttigieg is barely leading the pack in the polls. He finished just behind Sanders in New Hampshire and ahead of him in Iowa.
Doors for the town hall open at 7 p.m.
Those interested can RSVP here; the event is free.
The Democratic and Republican Presidential Primary Election in Utah is on Tuesday, March 3, from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Learn more at vote.utah.gov.
What others are clicking on:
- WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik in Cayce, SC
- Deputies identify Utah County woman killed in horse-riding accident
- Sentenced: Impaired man responsible for wrong-way fatal collision gets one year in jail
- Pete Buttigieg to hold town hall in SLC ahead of Super Tuesday
- Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash