Owens: Impeachment debate will ‘deepen the divide’ and ‘distract from the unprecedented challenges facing Utah families’

4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens speaks during an Utah Debate Commission debate against Democratic Utah Congressman Ben McAdams on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

(ABC4) – One of Utah’s recently elected congressmen says “any debate on impeachment” will “deepen the divide” and “be rushed, purely political, and distract from the unprecedented challenges facing Utah families” as the House of Representatives plans to vote on Wednesday.

Congressman Burgess Owens released a statement on Twitter just moments before the House was set to meet, saying in part,

“The articles raise serious Constitutional questions that deserve a full hearing and considerable debate, a lengthy task that will delay the next Administration’s ability to move forward. The constituents in my district want elected officials to get to work and look to the future, and that is what I am committed to doing.”

Rep. Owens, as well as Rep. Chris Stewart, received backlash last week after they both voted to oppose Electoral College results in the wake of deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Alliance for a Better Utah called on both to resign, saying, “Them voting to overturn the results of a free and fair election is exactly the type of behavior that resulted in the horrific attack on the Capitol.”

Another Utah Congressman, John Curtis, recently introduced a concurrent resolution to Congress to censure Pres. Trump.

The resolution accuses President Trump of “unlawfully attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election” and violating his oath of office.

Rep. Curtis released a statement condemning the riots at the U.S. Capitol and calling for a “full impeachment inquiry” into President Trump, saying,

“The events at the Capitol last week were abhorrent; all those involved must be held accountable, including President Trump. Censuring the President and making it clear that Congress does not support any level of his involvement in the riots nor any attempts to undermine an election is a critical step in holding him accountable as more facts continue to unfold. I urge the Speaker and Democratic leadership to allow time for a full impeachment inquiry so we can properly bring these facts to light and hold those responsible accountable.”

The House of Representatives is planning to vote on Pres. Trump’s second impeachment on Wednesday.

