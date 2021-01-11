‘One of many legal battles’: President Trump could be first president impeached twice

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Americans are 10 days away from President-elect Joe Biden stepping foot in the White House and taking over as the next commander-in-chief.

Before this happens, Democrats are leading the push to once again impeach President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Paul Cassell tells ABC4 the House is ready to impeach President Trump, but it is highly unlikely the Senate goes through with it.

“Impeachment, I think, is one of the many legal battles I think Trump is facing,” says law professor Paul Cassell.

Nancy Pelosi says the House will attempt to pass a resolution Monday morning calling for Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

If that doesn’t happen the push for impeachment would begin.

“An impeachment by the House doesn’t carry any consequences unless the Senate votes to convict,” says Cassell. “So I think really everyone is thinking what would the Senate ultimately do here. There is a 2/3rds vote requirement which makes that require a much more bipartisan effort in the Senate.”

Cassell said it is likely the House will draft the articles to impeach President Trump, but he isn’t sure how fast they will hand those off to the Senate.

“He not only has to survive the next 10 days, but he also has ongoing legal issues in various states that will be coming forward now,” says Cassell.

There is another possible legal issue and it is one the country had never seen before; can a president be impeached after leaving office?

“It’s really an open question whether someone can be impeached after they leave office,” said Cassell. “There aren’t a lot of precedents on this and so I can think the constitutional law scholars will be debating this one and so will the house and the senate if they move forward.

Monday will probably bring more details into what a possible second impeachment for President Trump looks like.

President-elect Biden’s Inauguration Day is Wednesday, Jan 20.