OGDEN, Utah (ABC4)– Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell announced the appointment of Justin Anderson as Director of Public Services for the City of Ogden who’s been with the city since 2008.

“As Public Service Director, I would ensure quality, successful municipal projects, enhance the quality of life for the public, improve knowledge and skills for all employees, and continue learning and improving,” said Anderson of his goals in this role.

Anderson will replace Jay Lowder, who is retiring after nearly 40 years with Ogden City, 14 of which are in the director position.

However, the selection still needs to go before Ogden City Council during the regular session on December 12th for Advice and Consent to finalize the transition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Right now, Anderson is working as the City Engineer and Public Services Deputy Director for Ogden City Corporation where he is responsible for Capital Improvement Projects, Road Construction, Improvements and Maintenance, Contract Management, and serves as the Public Information Officer for the Public Services Department.

Anderson holds his B.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Utah State University. He also earned his Master of Engineering from Utah State.