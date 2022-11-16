SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Seven nominees have been selected for a seat left vacant on the Utah Court of Appeals. The seat opened after Judge Jill Pohlman was confirmed to the Utah Supreme Court in August 2022.

The nominees include Second District Court Judges Rita Cornish and Jennifer Valencia and Third District Court Judge Amy Oliver. Other nominees include Attorneys Samantha Slark with Salt Lake City Corporation and Dallas Young of the Utah County Public Defender Association. Assistant Solicitor General William Hains and Chief Appellate Officer of the Indigent Appellate Defense Division Debra Nelson were also nominated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The nominees were selected by the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission who will present the nominees to Governor Spencer Cox after reviewing public comments. Once Gov. Cox receives the nominations, he will have 30 days to select an appointee to be confirmed by the Utah Senate.

Written public comments can be submitted to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission by emailing judicialvacancies@utah.gov or by sending a physical letter to the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. Comments will be accepted until noon on Nov. 28.