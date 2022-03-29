UTAH (ABC4) – A new bill was proposed this month to allow Utah residents to take the written driver’s license exam in their native language.

Currently, Utah law only lets refugees and people who are granted asylum to take the written test in their native language.

The Utah Department of Health reported in 2016 that Spanish, Chinese, German, and Navajo were the most spoken languages in Utah, aside from English.

A previous bill was passed this year that allowed people to hire an interpreter to take the English-only written driver’s license exam. With so many people needing to drive to get to work this new bill will allow people to gain a driver’s license more easily.

According to the new bill, drivers must still exhibit the ability to read and understand simple English used in highway traffic and directional signs.

If passed, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2022.