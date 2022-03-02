SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee has officially introduced a new bill titled the Immediate Access for the Terminally Ill Act on March 2.

Prior to this program, terminally ill individuals who are unable to work due to their condition qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and receive a monthly cash benefit.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) established the Compassionate Allowances Initiative (CAL) back in 2018 to accelerate SSDI application for those with a limited life expectancy who clearly meet the disabling criteria. Despite this attempt to support the terminally ill, most applicants are still required to wait five months before receiving cash benefits, though they very well could be diseased by then.

If passed, this bill would grant eligible disabled Americans the choice to immediately access their SSDI cash benefits in exchange for a seven percent reduction, or wait the five-month period to receive their normal full benefit.

The bill would additionally increase the overpayment collection threshold for Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance (OSADI) from $10 to 10 percent, as well as eliminate an individual’s ability to access both SSDI benefits and unemployment benefits at once.

Of the bill, Senator Mike Lee said, “Social Security Disability Insurance provides a financial safety net for disabled workers but requires a five-month waiting period prior to receipt of benefits. Unfortunately, for some Americans who suffer from illnesses that are clearly disabling long-term, have short life expectancies, and have no known cure, five months is simply too long. If passed, my bill could put SSDI benefits into patients’ hands sooner, relieving some of the stress associated with end-of-life care.”